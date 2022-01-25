Gucci Mane and Lil Durk have reunited once again for a brand new single “Rumors.” The new drop is accompanied by its official visual, which sees the duo in their element as they take turns spitting bars in a storefront, in a parking lot, and more. On the track, the two artists ride a beat courtesy of Tay Keith:

Them n***as get on y’all ass, y’all play with me like I ain’t worse, tryna gossip up the blogs like y’all ain’t said my name first/ He a junkie, he ain’t shot his gun yet, he blame percs, shot a video and had a shootout in the same shirt/ What you know about popping out and trying to hit they face first?

Prior to this, Gucci Mane dropped off his fifteenth studio LP Ice Daddy, which sees 17 tracks with additional features from Pooh Shiesty, BIG30, Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, 2 Chainz, Young Dolph, E-40, Project Pat, and more. Gucci’s last official album, Woptober II, was released in 2019 and peaked at the number nine spot on the Billboard 200, making it Gucci’s seventh top 10 album overall. The project featured plenty of contributions from DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby, and more.

Lil Durk has had a productive last year to say the least. Back in March, he and his Only The Family collective released the well-received Loyal Bros compilation, which was then followed by Durk and Lil Baby‘s chart-topping The Voice of the Heroes months later. In addition to singles alongside Kehlani, Farina, and Play-N-Skillz, the Chicago emcee has also become one of the highest requested contributors, stealing the spotlight on songs like French Montana’s “Hot Boy Bling,” Coi Leray’s “No More Parties (Remix),” Chris Brown and Young Thug‘s “Go Crazy (Remix),” DJ Khaled’s “EVERY CHANCE I GET,” Meek Mill’s “Sharing Locations,” and Nardo Wick’s “Who Want Smoke??”

Be sure to press play on the official visual for “Rumors” by Gucci Mane featuring Lil Durk down below.

