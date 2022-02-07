Taking to social media, popular NBA trainer Chris Brickley announced that he would be dropping a new project titled Welcome To The Grind, and has decided to kick off said project’s campaign with a new single from Lil Durk:

“It was a dream of mine to pull this off and I did….Started in the middle of the Covid Lockdown b4 a late night workout with [Cole Anthony] , I was looking for an album to play & it hit me….I’m gonna put together a project with artists who have came through my gym….It’s only right to start the project with [Lil Durk] , every single time he’s came thru … he’s gone viral…”

That song, titled “Ikea Rug,” sees production from AyeTM and sees Durk delivering his special brand of street-oriented subject matter:

“Told my brother, ‘You catch that nigga who did it, I’ll give you the ransom,’ told that bitch to bring her friends, I bring my friends, we link in Atlanta, hope lil’ bro gon’ beat his case, they don’t really see that shit on camera, you gotta worry ’bout who got the up first ’cause my cousin died with his hammer, only reason opps got all that shit, they fuckin’ with them scammers, he just hit a lick in Miami for all them bricks, he Montana…”

While an official tracklisting for Welcome To The Grind is yet to be seen, a glimpse into Brickley’s Instagram account reveals the likes of Jadakiss, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Russ, Lil Baby, Quavo, French Montana, Fabolous, Dave East, and (maybe) J. Cole as presumed participants alongside Durk on the forthcoming compilation. Carmelo Anthony and House of Highlights head Omar Raja have also been confirmed as executive producers.

Press play on Chris Brickley and Lil Durk‘s “Ikea Rug” and look out for more information about Welcome To The Grind to arrive soon.