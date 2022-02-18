Over the past few days, Jack Harlow has done an amazing job of preparing fans for his new music, beginning with a very pointed statement on social media in regards to his competition:

“No one in my generation can fuck with me. You will see tomorrow.”

Today (Feb. 18), the Louisville star makes his official return with “Nail Tech,” which sees production from Boi-1da, Coleman, Angel López, Rogét Chahayed, and Fierce. The track also comes with a matching visual that stars none other than City Girls‘ Yung Miami — eagle-eyed supporters probably guessed at her involvement after Harlow stated that he loved her during an Instagram Q&A session.

2020 was a true breakout year for Harlow, beginning with his March EP Sweet Action and its runaway hit single “WHATS POPPIN.” He then closed out said year with his official debut LP That’s What They All Say, which contained 15 songs and high profile collaborations alongside Lil Baby, Big Sean, Chris Brown, Adam Levine, EST Gee, Bryson Tiller, Static Major, DaBaby, Lil Wayne, and Tory Lanez. In addition to peaking within the top five of the Billboard 200, That’s What They All Say also earned Harlow a Platinum plaque.

In addition to his own work, Jack Harlow has also become a hot commodity as a feature. Last year alone saw the Generation Now signee provide his special brand of bars on songs like Babyface Ray’s “Paperwork Party (Remix),” Russ Millions and Tion Wayne’s “Body (Remix),” Eminem’s “Killer (Remix),” “I Won” with Ty Dolla $ign and 24kGoldn, Swae Lee’s “Ball Is Life,” and Lil Nas X’s “INDUSTRY BABY,” a Billboard Hot 100 number one that landed on Nas X’s own debut MONTERO back in September.

Press play on Jack Harlow‘s “Nail Tech” below. It’s probably a safe bet to expect plenty more from him (including a new album announcement) sooner than later.