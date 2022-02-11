It’s looking like fans won’t have to wait for new music from Jack Harlow for much longer. Yesterday (Feb. 11), the Louisville star took to social media to reveal a short clip of him in a therapist’s office trying to work through a unique problem:

“I guess I’m just wondering … is it possible to be in love with two people at once?”

After giving a rather vague answer, said therapist then begins to prod Harlow about releasing his next song, adding that her daughter has been bugging her about it. After offering her support, Harlow then makes a decision that should please all within earshot:

“I need to drop … next week.”

It’s been two years since Harlow liberated his official debut LP, That’s What They All Say, which contained 15 tracks and additional appearances from Lil Baby, Big Sean, Chris Brown, Adam Levine, EST Gee, Static Major, Bryson Tiller, DaBaby, Tory Lanez and Lil Wayne. The project initially saw moderate commercial success (51,000 first-week album equivalent units) before eventually crossing the Platinum mark thanks to big singles like “Tyler Herro” and “Whats Poppin.”

It isn’t like Harlow has been in complete silence from a musical standpoint — last August saw him connecting with the currently incarcerated Pooh Shiesty for the well-received “SUVs (Black on Black).” He’s also continued to add to his portfolio from a feature standpoint, appearing on top-tier cuts like Zaytoven’s “TENNESSEE FREESTYLE,” REASON’s “Extinct (Extended),” Babyface Ray’s “Paperwork Party (Remix),” Russ Millions and Tion Wayne’s “Body (Remix),” Eminem’s “Killer (Remix),” the F9 soundtrack standout “I Won” with Ty Dolla $ign and 24kGoldn, and “Ball is Life” with Swae Lee. 2021 also saw him teaming up with Lil Nas X for the Nick Lee, Kanye West, and Take a Daytrip-produced “INDUSTRY BABY” — a chart-topper that’s now solidified as one of the year’s biggest and most impactful.

Press play on Jack Harlow‘s “trailer” below, and look out for his yet-to-be-named single to drop Feb. 18.