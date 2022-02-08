Last month, Lil Wayne officially rereleased his legendary Sorry 4 The Wait project on streaming services, which was a fan-favorite body of work that came out a decade ago long before streaming services were as popular as they are today. To keep the momentum going, this week he has released an official visual from the project for “Cameras,” which is the intro track from the mixtape. On the song, he rides some production courtesy of Pi’erre Bourne, and he even shouts him out in the first bar:
I’ma go stupid on this Pi’erre beat, I’m in Miami, I’m in the water/ Bad bitch booty hangin’ off of the jetski, I turned a Camry to a Ferrari/ Before I fucked her, bitch stop playin’ with a rich n***a, she say she ticklish, she get her clit tickled/ Make her pussy lips giggle figured this shit out at a young age
Back in October, Lil Wayne teamed up with Rich The Kid to deliver the joint project Trust Fund Babies, a 10-song offering that saw a single feature from YG. Lil Wayne has been sporadically active the last two years, especially in terms of collaborations. He tapped in with Dababy for “Lonely,” joined Dame D.O.L.L.A alongside Mozzy for the “Right One” visual, went overseas to make an appearance on KSI’s All Over The Place album on the song “Lose,” linked up with Moneybagg Yo to help remix LPB Poody’s viral “Batman” track, linked up with Polo G for their “GANG GANG” track, and most notably, reunited with his Young Money protege’s Drake and Nicki Minaj for “Seeing Green.” Also recently, Weezy hopped on Moneybagg Yo’s well-loved “Wokesha” track alongside Ashanti for its official remix.
Be sure to press play on Lil Wayne’s brand new music video for “Cameras” featuring Allan Cubas down below.