Last month, Lil Wayne officially rereleased his legendary Sorry 4 The Wait project on streaming services, which was a fan-favorite body of work that came out a decade ago long before streaming services were as popular as they are today. To keep the momentum going, this week he has released an official visual from the project for “Cameras,” which is the intro track from the mixtape. On the song, he rides some production courtesy of Pi’erre Bourne, and he even shouts him out in the first bar:

I’ma go stupid on this Pi’erre beat, I’m in Miami, I’m in the water/ Bad bitch booty hangin’ off of the jetski, I turned a Camry to a Ferrari/ Before I fucked her, bitch stop playin’ with a rich n***a, she say she ticklish, she get her clit tickled/ Make her pussy lips giggle figured this shit out at a young age