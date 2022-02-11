Just last week, Nicki Minaj made her official return by unleashing “Do We Have A Problem?” single featuring Lil Baby. That track was so well-received that the two decided to immediately circle back around and give the fans another round. Today (Feb. 11), Nicki tapped in with Lil Baby to reveal “Bussin.” The track isn’t a complete surprise however, as it was previewed with a snippet shown at the end of the “Do We Have A Problem?” official music video. On the song, the duo rides some production courtesy of Dj Tizz and Swaggyono:

Yeah, my connect just now sent my wrist back, tell these bitches, “Give my drip back”/ Strawberry Ferrari, whip that, like to look back when he h-h-h-h-hit that/ Ass and thighs, that’s where I’m thick at, told his ex she ain’t gettin’ that dick back/ I call Baby, “Yo, where that stick at?”

“Do We Have A Problem?” marks Minaj’s latest official release since the re-release of her classic mixtape Beam Me Up Scotty, which now contains 23 cuts and a slew of features from Drake, Lil Wayne, Skillibeng, Gucci Mane, G Herbo, and more. Her last official LP, Queen, made landfall four years ago with collaborations alongside Eminem, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, Swae Lee, Future, and more. That project was a top two success on the Billboard 200 thanks to 185,000 first-week album equivalent units, subsequently earning Minaj a Platinum plaque some time later.

Lil Baby’s last body of work was June’s The Voice of Heroes release, which was his collaboration project with Lil Durk. Back in 2020, he most notably made headlines with his My Turn project. That body of work contained 27 tracks and additional features from Gunna, 42 Dugg, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Wayne, Moneybagg Yo, Young Thug, and Rylo Rodriguez.

Be sure to press play on Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby’s brand new track “Bussin.”