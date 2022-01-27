Next Friday (Feb. 4), Saba is set to release his highly anticipated Few Good Things album. The Pivot Gang co-founder Saba has been steadily prepping fans for what’s to come by dropping off meaningful previews like “Come My Way” featuring Krayzie Bone and “Fearmonger” featuring Daoud and “Stop That.”

Today (Jan. 28), he keeps the momentum going by unveiling his latest single titled “Survivor’s Guilt.” The track includes a feature from G Herbo . On the song, the duo rides some production courtesy of Daoud, daedaePIVOT, and Saba himself:

Even in the winter time , they identifying all these n***as dying / Ain’t no break in time for the bacon, swine, is a peace of mind worth leaving everything you knew behind / Move another town and hope the trauma don’t amount to what you do in life

Cause some people didn’t make it, doing life, yea my people need vacation on an island/ All the people say we made it sorta lying, I got no alliance to no corporate buyers, raise the mortgage higher/ Imma stand my ground like a fucking squatter/ My father told me that the world was mine

Prior to the release of the album, on Monday, January 31st and Tuesday, February 1st, Saba will present Few Good Things: The Short Film. The premiere screening event will take place via the premium social live media platform Moment House and will be followed by a conversation with Saba and film director C.T. Robert and moderated by multi-media journalist Brandon “Jinx” Jenkins. The screening event will be broadcast to various regions around the world including North and South America, Asia, Australia & New Zealand, and the UK, Europe and Africa.

Be sure to press play on Saba’s brand new single “Survivor’s Guilt” featuring G Herbo.