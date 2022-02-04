Today (Feb. 4), Nicki Minaj makes her official return. Fans can now check out the hip hop veteran’s latest single “Do We Have A Problem?,” which features Lil Baby and sees the two artists flexing their wealth and street prowess over production courtesy of Tate Kobang and Papi Yerr:

“Tell ’em my niña, my bitch, she a rider, I got a shooter and I got a driver, everyone got hit on the block, little bad foreign bitch, word to Fivio, niggas know the vibe, that’s word to Fivio, quick, we ’bout to resolve y’all, pull up on an opp then woo, fire…”

“Do We Have A Problem?” marks Minaj’s latest official release since the re-release of her classic mixtape Beam Me Up Scotty, which now contains 23 cuts and a slew of features from Drake, Lil Wayne, Skillibeng, Gucci Mane, G Herbo, and more. Her last official LP, Queen, made landfall four years ago with collaborations alongside Eminem, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, Swae Lee, Future, and more. That project was a top two success on the Billboard 200 thanks to 185,000 first-week album equivalent units, subsequently earning Minaj a Platinum plaque some time later.

To the surprise of many, this week saw Nicki Minaj revealing that she and City Girls were at odds, an unfortunate circumstance given the need for unity (especially among the women) in hip hop. Simply put, the Young Money alum was asked by “The Morning Hustle” if she’d ever do a record with the Miami duo (thankfully, all parties have since reconciled):

“I was thinking about jumping on a record, one of their records that was out at the time. And then…social media happened. … whenever you post something on the internet, it’s there forever. Whenever you say something in an interview, it’s there forever … why would I work with someone that doesn’t like me?”

Press play on “Do We Have A Problem?”