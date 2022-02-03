Lil Nas X’s brother is hoping that Nicki Minaj can collaborate with the “Industry Baby” star. On Wednesday (Feb. 3), after the “Chun-Li” emcee announced that she and City Girls made amends, Robert Sleepy retweeted her message pleading on behalf of his sibling.

“U got one more barb to have a convo with,” he wrote. “I guess imma be the one to say it. Can we get a @NICKIMINAJ and @LilNasX for the culture.” In another tweet, he explained that Nas has always been a fan of the “Good Form” rapper despite past actions that suggested otherwise. “I watched my brother grow up loving Nicki I personally believe if he can have one feat from anybody it would be her,” Sleepy continued. “He deserves it he worked his ass off to get to where he at.”

Lil Nas X has been a longtime fan of Nicki. He secretly ran a stan account for years before admitting that he was a Barb. When he came out and opened up about his love for the Queens native, she forgave him and congratulated him for telling his truth. “It was a bit of a sting when you denied being a barb, but I understand,” Nicki tweeted at the time. “Congratulations on building up your confidence to speak your truth.”

Nas later drew backlash from Nicki fans when he discussed his stan account days on the single “Sun Goes Down.” After the song’s release, the Barbz accused him of namedropping to get sympathy and a collaboration with the “Megatron” star. The negative response resulted in his promise to never bring up Nicki’s name again. Months later, he revealed that she turned down the offer to be on his Montero album, hence the reason for Sleepy’s request.

See the tweets from Robert Sleepy below.

U got one more barb to have a convo with 👀 https://t.co/eaBnPa9YWv — 2 time grammy winning brother (@BigBroSleepyX) February 2, 2022

I watched my brother grow up loving nicki I personally believe if he can have one feat from anybody it would be her 🤷🏾 he deserves it he worked his ass off to get to where he at 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — 2 time grammy winning brother (@BigBroSleepyX) February 2, 2022