Yung Miami says she learned a valuable lesson about internet trolling and social media after she and City Girls’ JT ended their longstanding feud with Nicki Minaj, which was initially spurred by comments that the Florida rap duo made about Minaj online.

Speaking with The Neighborhood Talk on Thursday (Feb. 3) at her birthday party, Yung Miami said she’s learned to “be careful of the things you say ’cause it might catch up with you one day.”

Now knowing what she knows, the “Act Up” rapper added, “I would tell my younger self to just stop trolling, stop being childish, grow up and be mindful of the things you say because everybody is human.”

As reported by REVOLT, Nicki recently revealed during an appearance on “The Morning Hustle” show that she put off a collaboration with the City Girls due to comments the pair made about her on social media and in interviews.

“I was thinking about jumping on a record — one of their records that was out at the time — and then social media happened,” she explained.

In the interview, Minaj seemed to be referring to City Girls’ 2018 declaration that they were “Team Cardi,” as well as a number of resurfaced negative tweets they wrote about the Queen rapper.

“… The thing is, whenever you post something on the internet, it’s there forever. Whenever you say something in an interview, it’s there forever,” Minaj explained. The 39-year-old said she let the duo’s comments go, but asked, “Why would I work with someone that doesn’t like me?”

However, after the interview aired, Minaj said she and the City Girls had a “great convo” and were ready to “make new memories.”

On Twitter, JT also showed Minaj love, writing, “Sag sister! Thank you for your time, your advice! A true queen… Love you!”

“Queen tingz,” Yung Miami added. Hear her interview with The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram below.