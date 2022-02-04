On Friday (Feb. 4), after much teasing and promotion, Nicki Minaj released her single “Do We Have A Problem?” featuring Lil Baby. The song is one of many fans should expect to hear from the “Monster” rapper this year as she will be dropping a full-length project in just a few months.

During a recent appearance on “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” Nicki revealed her album should be out “before summertime.”

Nicki Minaj has been working hard in the studio since teasing fans with “Fractions,” “Crocodile Teeth” and “Seeing Green” last year. According to the emcee, her current approach to making music is similar to that of her early rapping days.

“There’s a little bit of full-circledness happening, because I’m creating music kinda like how I used to create music when I first started rapping on mixtapes,” she told “The Dana Cortez Show” earlier this week. “Which is just having a great experience, enjoying it, being in the moment, staying present in the moment and seeing what happens.”

When asked what version of Nicki would appear on the new album, the Beam Me Up Scotty star confirmed that fans will hear some “Mixtape Nicki.”

“Oh, you gotta get Mixtape Nicki!” she explained. “I just feel like that’s what’s needed right now. Like, oh my God! What I do is write raps that connect with people, that make people want to sign a long and channel their inner bad bitch … I love giving that good energy to people and make them feel like, ‘Yo, I’m speaking for you.’”

She added, “You gonna get hints of other things, of course, but yes, you’re going to get that Mixtape Nicki.” In a later conversation with her fans on Instagram Live, the Queens rapper revealed that she will also be debuting a new personality.

Nicki’s impending project will be her first album in four years. She previously dropped Queen in 2018.