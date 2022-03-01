50 Cent says he’s leaving Starz, the network that has aired all four series of his extremely popular “Power” universe. In a series of Instagram posts on Tuesday (March 1), the TV mogul vented his frustrations with the network.

“This is me packing my stuff,” 50 captioned a video of a person packing a suitcase. “STARZ sucks. My deal is up over here I’m out. They renewed [the series] ‘Hightown’ and [‘Power Book IV:] FORCE’ is the highest-rated show they have sitting in limbo.”

“If I told you how much dumb shit I deal with over here, you would think they all went to school on a small yellow bus,” he added.

In more suitcase-packing posts, 50 continued, “Hold my calls, I’m traveling, getting the fvck away from STARZ.”

“… Take that fvcking sign off the door, no more G-Unit Film and Television over here,” he added.

This isn’t the first time 50 has expressed his frustrations with the network. Last year, when Starz prematurely aired an episode of 50’s “Black Mafia Family,” the Queens native called the network “a shit show” on social media.

“Starz is a shit show, they better sell it fast,” he wrote at the time. “They put the fucking ‘BMF’ show on, then took it down. What network does shit like that? They just ruined the anticipation of the episode I directed, I WORKED HARD ON THIS. I can’t work with these people anymore.”

Over the past few years, 50 has brought multiple record-breaking series to Starz, including “Power,” “Power Book II: Ghost,” “Power Book III: Raising Kanan,” “Power Book IV: Force” and “Black Mafia Family.” Another “Power” spinoff, “Power Book V: Influence,” has also been slated.

See his posts about Starz on Instagram below.

