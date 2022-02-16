This past weekend, the world tuned into the Super Bowl to watch Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, and Snoop Dogg make halftime show history. In the midst of the incredible performance was surprise guest 50 Cent, who first appeared up-side down as a homage to his iconic music video for the Get Rich or Die Tryin’ standout “In Da Club.” In addition, the Queens veteran also decided to don his iconic tank top from that period, which helped spark the success of his G-Unit clothing line — it was also comedy fodder for detractors like at-the-time enemy Cam’ron, who targeted the apparel during the outro of his diss record “Curtis”:

“You ain’t got no swag with buck teeth, you know how you ain’t got no swag? Whoever let you sign off on them G-Unit tank tops is stupid just like yo dumb ass! Them is brassiere tops, whoever wore that outside was a h***, g** ass nigga!”

Yesterday (Feb. 15), 50 Cent decided to use his recent exposure to bring those tank tops back, along with matching headbands that fans can purchase via his G-Unit Brands website. Said site also housing various merchandise in promotion of past music releases, his current television shows, and even sayings that he made popular on social media (ex. “get the strap”).

This week hasn’t been all business for 50 Cent — on Monday, the hip hop mogul also reportedly enjoyed dinner at the Asian Fusion restaurant Sei Less in NYC, celebrating Valentine’s Day with his girlfriend Jamira Haines, known by many of her followers as fitness instructor, “aspiring corporate lawyer,” and social media influencer Cuban Link. According to Page Six, other celebrities (including A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie) could also be seen at the establishment congratulating 50 on his Super Bowl performance.

If you’re interested in picking up a G-Unit tank top or headband, you can head here.