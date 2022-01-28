It’s been three years since Cam’ron released his seventh studio LP Purple Haze 2, the sequel to the 2004 classic Purple Haze that saw 16 songs and collaborations alongside Wale, Max B, Jim Jones, Shooter, and more. Since then, the Dipset general has taken a break from his expanded entrepreneurship to assist on songs like Mahalia’s “What You Did (Remix),” Smoke DZA’s “Tradition,” MadeinTYO’s “Ice Cream Swag,” Mariah Carey‘s “Your Girl (Remix),” and — via an uncredited, non-rap appearance — J. Cole‘s “9 5 . s o u t h.” He even joined fellow music peers Brandy and Eve on the ABC music drama “Queens,” contributing his talents to the Rush, Grady Spivey III, Swizz Beatz, and Sean C-backed “Heart of Queens.”

This week, Cam’ron decided to pay a visit to Funk Flex at Hot 97 for the veteran DJ‘s popular freestyle series, complete with his crew, some beautiful women, and several containers of his natural aphrodisiac Pink Horsepower. All-in-all, those looking to hear some classic Killa Cam bars were certainly not disappointed:

“Check the files, Mr. Giles, see a winner still, these niggas broke, I’m allergic, pass me a Benadryl, you got it nigga? Spend a mil, had all intent to chill, but niggas talkin’ fly like they rent ain’t my dinner bill, kidding? You gotta be, I be moving modestly, honestly, I’m the one that’s pitching in the lobby B and didn’t care who’s watching me, basketball games, and then I went and did a robbery, all through Harlem, you spotted me…”

At the top of the month, Cam’ron‘s close consigliere Suga Dugga (who can also be seen alongside Cam during his freestyle appearance) gifted the “Oh Boy” artist with $250,000 in a a custom Diplomats box, and Cam decided to share the moment on social media:

“Thx [Suga Dugga] for the New Years gift 250k. Proud of you. Keep working bro. This year will be better then last.”

Check out Cam’ron‘s freestyle below.