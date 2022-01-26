This Friday (Jan. 26), NLE Choppa is set to release his new Me Vs. Me mixtape in full. The project is equipped with 16 records and includes some dope features from Young Thug, Polo G, and G Herbo. We’ve already seen some preview from the project like “Too Hot” with Moneybagg Yo and “Capo.”

From Meek Mill, Lil Tjay, Russ, Shenseea, and plenty more, everyone knows to bring their best bars when sitting in the HOT 97 seat next to Funk Flex. Ahead of his Me Vs. Me release, NLE Choppa is the latest to take the hot seat as he stops by the station to show off some of his bars:

Beef with who? I don’t beef unless there’s blood in the streets/ I don’t beef unless my money and my bank don’t meet/ When it’s beef, 9 milli in my hand when I sleep

In addition to fan favorites such as “Jumpin” featuring Polo G, the project kicks off with the sixth installment of his now-legendary “Shotta Flow” series, “Shotta Flow 6.” Elsewhere, he leans into a slimy and slick melody on “Push It” featuring Young Thug, while “Chicago To Memphis” featuring G Herbo unites two distinct regions.

Over the summer, NLE shared the introspective “Letter to My Daughter” and also shared “First Day Out” prior to that, which was a freestyle over SpotemGottem’s “Beat Box.” The video has since achieved 72 million views on Youtube and the track was eventually reissued as an official remix called “Beat Box 4.” Back in January of last year, he dropped “Picture Me Grapin” with a video paying homage to Tupac Shakur. The visual was released at 11:11 AM on January 22, playing into Choppa’s fascination with numerology.

Be sure to press play on NLE Choppa’s brand new Funk Flex Freestyle down below.

