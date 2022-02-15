Fresh off his performance at the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show, Snoop Dogg hopped into a Clubhouse room to engage with his fans. During the chat, he opened up about his recent acquisition of Death Row Records and his plan to make the label a digital one.

“Death Row will be an NFT label. We will be putting out artists through the metaverse,” said Snoop, who recently released his album Bacc on Death Row as a non-fungible token. “Just like we broke the industry when we was the first independent [label] to be major, I want to be the first major [label] in the metaverse.”

Snoop’s update comes days after he announced that he was the newest owner of Death Row. He acquired the label from the Blackstone Group after years of plotting on his takeover. “I am thrilled and appreciative of the opportunity to acquire the iconic and culturally significant Death Row Records brand, which has immense untapped future value,” said the “Gin and Juice” rapper. “It feels good to have ownership of the label I was part of at the beginning of my career and as one of the founding members. This is an extremely meaningful moment for me.”

Snoop’s newfound ownership of Death Row is a full-circle moment as he launched his career under the label founded by Suge Knight. Following the news, Knight’s namesake son deemed the acquisition a “victory” for the West Coast.

“I’m just happy it’s coming back to the West Coast,” he said. “And now, hopefully we can start winning because we lost Nipsey [Hussle], we lost Kobe [Bryant] — I mean, we lost a lot of things even after my dad went to jail, we started losing.”

“Even after my dad went to jail, we started losing. Hopefully, we start winning with the Rams and start winning now. I’ve seen the comments that think, ‘Suge Knight’s punching the air,’ but nah, we cool. We just gotta do business right and start winning. Hip Hop is like the WWE, it’s the fans that create narratives, it’s what it is. Eazy-E and my pops were cool, Snoop and my pops were cool, a lot of people are cool in the industry,” Suge Knight Jr. continued. “People just don’t understand that. I hope people understand we’re not punching the air, we’re working. Hopefully, we’re all on the same page.”

Listen to Snoop Dogg’s Clubhouse conversation below.