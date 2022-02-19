50 Cent continues to build his media empire. Deadline is reporting that 50’s G-Unit Film & Television company has reached a deal to produce a live-action film based on Christopher Priest’s comic “Xerø.”

In addition to Fig’s involvement, the project will be produced by Erika Alexander, Ben Anton for Color Farm and Joseph Illidge.

The outlet states the film’s premise centers around a Black government assassin who disguises himself as a white man to move secretly among the international elite.

“Trane Walker is a man living in two worlds but taking ownership of neither,” Deadline writes. “Xerø tells the story of his moral awakening and the life-and-death perils it presents.”

Comic book fans may remember the Xerø character from DC Comics. According to a DC fan site, “Xerø” comics were published from May of 1997 to June of 1998. The rights to the short-lived series reverted back to its creator, Priest, in 2008. DC will not be involved in the project, Deadline states.

“There’s no one better than Christopher Priest to bring G-Unit Film & Television into the world of comic book superheroes,” 50 told Deadline “Watch as we build ‘Xerø’ into a franchise alongside Christopher and Color Farm Media. I can’t wait for the world to meet Trane Walker in an all new way.”

Priest, who is credited as the first Black comic book writer and editor to work for both Marvel and DC, expressed his excitement to be working with the “Power” executive producer. He has contributed to Spider-Man, Green Lantern, Black Panther, Deadpool, and more comic books. But now has the opportunity to bring his own character to the big screen.

“Xerø depicts a slow-moving car wreck at the intersection of race and class,” Priest explained. “The commonality of struggle represented by the life experiences of Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson, G-Unit Film & Television and Color Farm assure a broad depth of first-hand appreciation for that delicate balance. It’s exciting to be working together to create this new world.”