Anthony Johnson died from the effects of years of heavy drinking, TMZ reports. According to his autopsy report, the Friday star, who tragically passed away last September, died of “chronic ethanol use.”

The medical examiner’s autopsy, which was reported by TMZ on Wednesday (Feb. 9), notes that the manner of Johnson’s passing was natural and says there were no drugs or alcohol in his system at the time of his death. According to the coroner’s office, the actor also tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before his death, though no signs of pneumonia or serious symptoms were detected.

After tragically losing her husband last fall, Johnson’s widow Lexis Jones Mason now wants to spread awareness to his friends and fans about the potentially deadly effects of heavy drinking.

According to TMZ, Mason is planning to start a foundation in Johnson’s name with the intention of continuing his legacy. She’s also volunteering at a church and speaking to teenagers about the dangers of drinking. Mason especially wants to reach the youth with her message, since she has close friends who have sadly lost children to excessive drinking. By starting a foundation and volunteering, Mason told TMZ she hopes she can inspire others to make potentially life-saving changes in their lives.

As reported by REVOLT, Johnson was found lifeless in a Los Angeles store and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was tragically pronounced dead. He was 55 years old.

Best known for his roles in Friday, House Party, The Player’s Club and more; Johnson’s death spurred tributes from fans, friends and Hollywood.

Mason previously called out Johnson’s friends and former co-stars for their “fake love” after revealing that she was struggling to pay for his funeral. In response, Offset and Michael Blackson stepped up and contributed a combined $15,000 to the late star’s homegoing expenses.