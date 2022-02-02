The mother of Cheslie Kryst, a former Miss USA, is breaking her silence after losing her daughter last week to suicide.

On Wednesday (Feb. 2), April Simpkins released a statement about the loss of her daughter. “I have never known a pain as deep as this,” she said. “I am forever changed. Today, what our family and friends privately knew was the cause of death of my sweet baby girl, Cheslie, was officially confirmed.”

Simpkins added that her daughter led two lives — a public and private one. The 2019 Miss USA hid that she was dealing with high-functioning depression from everyone. She told her mother about the disorder shortly before she died.

“Cheslie — to the world, you were a ball of sunshine wrapped in smiles. We talked, FaceTimed or texted one another all day, every day,” Simpkins added. “You were more than a daughter — you were my very best friend. Talking with you was one of the best parts of my day. Your smile and laugh were infectious. I love you baby girl with all my heart. I miss you desperately. I know one day we’ll be together again. Until then, rest easy and in peace.”

Simpkins asked that any donations be made to Dress for Success, “an organization that was dear” to Kryst’s heart. She also listed the phone number to the National Suicide Hotline so other people could get help if they needed it.

As REVOLT previously reported, Kryst died on Jan. 30 after falling from a 60-story building in Manhattan. The New York Post said the beauty queen lived on the ninth floor of the building, but was last seen out on a terrace on the 29th floor. The New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner confirmed to People on Monday (Feb. 1) that Kryst died by suicide. She was 30 years old.

Check out Simpkins’ full statement below.