Megan Thee Stallion is an all-around creative who has her eyes set on making a name in Hollywood. During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she opened up about some of her ambitions, which include a little more acting.

“I definitely want to be an actress, but I also really want to be a director. For me, I love movies. I’m just definitely like a film buff. And I don’t feel like acting should look like acting. Any time I get the opportunity to act, I just behave like myself. I feel like that’s what makes it come across so naturally. Definitely, we will see some acting from Megan Thee Stallion this year,” she explained.

“I like to create. Not only do I like to write music, I like to write stories. I definitely want to see these stories come to life.”

The Houston native is already taking the necessary steps to achieve her Hollywood dreams. Earlier this month, she announced that she landed her first-ever role in the A24 musical comedy Fucking Identical Twins.

“HOTTIES THIS IS OUR FIRST MOVIEEEE/ MUSICAL ! WITH SOME MOVIE LEGENDS,” Meg wrote on Instagram. “Im so excited I feel so blessed I feel anxious lol I feel a bunch of shit. I really have been quietly putting in this work, and I just can’t wait for the hotties to see everything.”

She is also working alongside Netflix to create and executive produce a new series as well as other projects for the streaming platform.

“I’ve always had a passion for telling creative and entertaining stories, so I’m thrilled about this partnership with Netflix,” said Megan in a statement. “Venturing into production is the next step in my journey as an entrepreneur and I can’t wait to bring all my ideas to life and for my Hotties to watch.”