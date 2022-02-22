The back-and-forth between Megan Thee Stallion and her former record label continues.

On Tuesday (Feb. 22), Carl Crawford, CEO of 1501 Certified Entertainment, took to Instagram to celebrate Meg’s dismissal of a lawsuit against his label. “Only the real [H] town can relate,” he penned. Alongside the caption, he included screenshots from an article that detailed the rapper’s request to drop the suit over the withholding of her music. He called on Meg’s team to “run my bread dating all the way back from 2018,” but the Houston emcee claimed she’s the one who is owed money.

“This dude never know wtf is going on with his business. The case that was dismissed against you was from when you wasn’t trying to let me drop music … you and 300 signed off and let me drop music so there is no case no more,” she explained. The Hot Girl added that she and Crawford “are most definitely STILL IN COURT” as the former MLB player “is still getting sued” over her unpaid contributions to the label.

“I AINT NEVER BEEN PAID BY 1501 IN MY LIFE! I make money bc I’m MEGAN THEE STALLION!” said Meg in a now-deleted post. “Grown ass men wanna bully me and eat off my name and paint me out as a villain online bc they know these bandwagon ass haters gone eat that shit up! I don’t even be saying shit to you lame ass niggas bc the TRUTH always comes out.”

As the “Body” rapper claimed, the legal battles with 1501 are still ongoing. On Friday (Feb. 18), her legal team at Holland & Knight filed a lawsuit against the label for its failure to acknowledge her Something for Thee Hotties project as an “album” that fulfills her “minimum recording commitment.” Per the lawyers, “1501 wants to tie [Megan Thee Stallion] down to release more albums under the Contract to the financial benefit of 1501.” They are seeking the court’s judgment in the situation.

See Crawford’s post below.