The cast of “Snowfall” showed up and showed out on Thursday (Feb. 17) for the hit series’ season 5 premiere in Los Angeles.

The star-studded event was held at Grandmaster Recorders ahead of a “Saint’s on Crenshaw” community-powered pop-up scheduled for this weekend. Damson Idris, Angela Lewis, Michael Hyatt, Amin Joseph, Isaiah John, Gail Bean and more were in attendance, looking like the height of Black excellence on the purple carpet.

For those who haven’t tuned in, “Snowfall” follows the story of how the crack epidemic emerged in the United States. Season 4 of the hit FX series ended on a powerful note for main character Franklin Saint (Idris), as he confronted his ex-girlfriend Melody (Reign Edwards) in a suspenseful standoff fans thought would end with her death. Believing Franklin killed her father, Melody shot the young drug kingpin in season 3 and left him with a limp. In the season 4 finale, Franklin refused to admit he’s responsible for Melody’s dad’s death (although he is). He then placed his cane on a chair and walked away with no limp — it seems he’d been allowing his enemies to think they had the physical advantage all along.

Due on Feb. 23, season 5 will follow the Saint family as they continue to navigate police, gang wars, the CIA and more.

Inspired by “Snowfall” character Franklin Saint and his Los Angeles roots, FX is hosting a “Saints on Crenshaw” event from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19 and Sunday, Feb. 20. There will be grab-and-go food and beverages, plus pop-up storefronts from local Black-owned small businesses like Bricks & Wood, Post 21, Queen LA and more. FX is also partnering with community organizations Vector90 and Destination Crenshaw to support guests who are “eager to flex their entrepreneurial skill set,” an official press release states. RSVP to the free event here.

Peep the season 5 trailer and more photos below.