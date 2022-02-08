WATCH

S1 E6 | Black Excellence

00:22:05
Bet On Black
By REVOLT
  /  02.08.2022
Categories in this video:
Categories
Bet On Black
Watch

Episodes

View More View More

Black Impact | 'Bet on Black'

With one competition left before the final round, the judges – now joined by DJ ...
By REVOLT

Black to Business | 'Bet on Black'

Three new entrepreneurs compete for a chance to earn the grand prize through pitches that ...
By REVOLT

Pitch Black | 'Bet on Black'

With the grand prize on the line, the judges field pitches from a new batch ...
By REVOLT

For the culture | 'Bet on Black'

Host Keenan Beasley, mentor Pernell Cezar, and judges T-Pain, Zerina Akers, and Melanie Gatewood-Hall field ...
By REVOLT
View More View More