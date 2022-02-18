Megan Thee Stallion just landed her first movie role. The Houston Hottie will share the screen with music veteran Nathan Lane, Bowen Yang and Megan Mullally for the musical comedy, F*cking Identical Twins.

“HOTTIES THIS IS OUR FIRST MOVIEEEE/ MUSICAL! WITH SOME MOVIE LEGENDS,” Megan reacted to the news on Instagram. “I’m so excited I feel so blessed I feel anxious lol I feel a bunch of shit. I really have been quietly putting in this work and I just can’t wait for the hotties to see everything.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the R-rated F*cking Identical Twins is currently in production with Larry Charles, from Borat and “Seinfeld,” serving as director. The film will be co-produced by Chernin Entertainment and A24.

Comedians Aaron Jackson and Josh Sharp both star in and co-wrote the movie. According to The Hollywood Reporter, F*cking Identical Twins is described as a “subversive” spin on The Parent Trap and features original music by Jackson, Sharp and Karl Saint Lucy.

The movie is the latest venture for Megan, who earlier this week also announced the unveiling of her new nonprofit foundation. On her 27th birthday, the rapper launched the Thomas and Pete Foundation, named after her late parents.

“Launching the Pete and Thomas Foundation is easily one of the most significant endeavors that I’ll ever be part of in my career,” she said in a statement. “My family raised me to help others and give back, so I’m incredibly proud to be in a position to accomplish that goal. I have a responsibility to use my platform to make a meaningful impact in the lives of those who may not have access to resources and support services.”

See her Instagram post about her new starring role below.