Megan Thee Stallion is officially 27 years old, and she’s celebrating her birthday by honoring the two people who brought her into this world. On Tuesday (Feb. 15), the emcee announced the launch of the Thomas and Pete Foundation, a nonprofit named after late parents, Joseph Pete Jr. and Holly Thomas.

“Launching the Pete and Thomas Foundation is easily one of the most significant endeavors that I’ll ever be part of in my career,” Megan said in a statement. “My family raised me to help others and give back, so I’m incredibly proud to be in a position to accomplish that goal. I have a responsibility to use my platform to make a meaningful impact in the lives of those who may not have access to resources and support services.”

According to a press release, Meg’s foundation aims to provide resources that will positively impact the “women and children, senior citizens, and underserved communities” in the Houston area and around the world. The nonprofit will specifically focus on the areas of education, housing and health/wellness.

The launch of the Pete and Thomas Foundation falls in line with previous efforts made by founder Megan Thee Stallion. In the past, she’s targeted the aforementioned areas via her charitable donations. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, she addressed issues of food insecurity when she donated proceeds from her single “Savage” to Houston’s Bread of Life to provide food, water and other relief to families in need during the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, she teamed up with NACC Disaster Services and US Representative Sheila Jackson Lee to solve housing issues faced by senior citizens and single mothers who were affected by the massive Houston snowstorm. She’s also provided financial assistance to college students and school supplies to nearly 600 students at her former middle school.

Megan’s contributions, specifically in her hometown of Houston, recently earned her the 18th Congressional District of Texas Hero Award. Accepting the honor, she said, “I do appreciate the recognition and the accolades, but I definitely take much greater pride in knowing that I used my voice and resources to put smiles on people’s faces and make a meaningful difference in Houston.”

More information about the Pete and Thomas Foundation can be found here.