By Regina Cho
  /  02.09.2022

Just last month, Jim Jones joined forces with DJ Drama for their We Set The Trends mixtape. The latest offering from the project has officially arrived today (Feb. 9) as he links up with VL Deck for the “Batman” video. The video is directed by Jones himself along with Shula The Don. Tune into the clip below to watch the lyricists in the ring preparing to them taking over the streets of Atlanta, Gotham style.

The aforementioned We Set The Trends project is a 25-track offering that was led by the Migos-assisted title track and sees additional contributions from Icewear Vezzo, Dave East, Pressa, Maino, Fabolous, Rah Swish, Fivio Foreign, and more. Prior to that, he connected with Harry Fraud for the joint effort The Fraud Department, which saw 11 songs and contributions from French Montana, Belly, Dave East, Maino, Curren$y, Jay Worthy, Conway the Machine, and more.

He has also been putting in work in terms of assists as Jones has also become a hot commodity as a featured artist, appearing on songs like Benny the Butcher’s “Longevity,” Young Thug and Young Stoner Life’s “Mack Truck,” Papoose’s “King Kong,” Peter Rosenberg’s “Snake Eyes,” DJ Kay Slay’s “Rolling 110 Deep,” Dave East’s “Money or Power,” and Curren$y’s “The Beach.”

In a past interview with REVOLT, Jones spoke on how much someone might have to spend to get a verse from him for a song:

It depends. I try to get $10K from artists, they come back with their rebuttal. Sometimes, I might take a $6K, a $7K, or a $10K. Sometimes they only got money for eight bars, I might charge a nigga $4K for eight bars. They might say, ‘I just want a hook,’ I might charge them $5K for a hook. I got a guy that paid for a verse by layaway.”

Be sure to press play on the official “Batman” music video by Jim Jones down below.

