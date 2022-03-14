Tyler Perry is no stranger to making audiences laugh with his humoristic, feel-good films. After bringing popular character Madea back to life in Netflix’s A Madea Homecoming, the studio mogul revealed why the movie and LGBTQ+ representation in film are necessary.

During a sit-down interview with VIBE, Perry explains that bringing back Madea was essential in times of “social unrest” and the effects of the pandemic. “I wanted to do something that just made people laugh, and that’s why I wanted to bring her back. I just want people to laugh, not get too deep, not to get too serious, not get all up in a roar about it, but just watch it for it, as silly as it is, and just have yourself a good laugh.”

The film, which premiered on Feb. 25, is a drama ensued story centered on the matriarch’s great-grandson’s graduation. Particularly, fans will notice that Perry highlighted sensitive themes such as the police defunding, Black Lives Matter and the inclusion of the LGBTQ+ community among Black audiences.

“I wanted to speak to just us as a people embracing people for who they are. It’s their lives to live,” he stated. “It’s about love, meeting people with love, even the things that are very difficult for them, and letting people know that the people who love you are going to love you anyway. That’s what was important to me. That’s the message I wanted people to have.”

The 52-year-old director continued to emphasize why it’s important to showcase characters who may struggle with acceptance of their sexuality and receiving it in return from those closest to them. “…Watching the things that have happened to Matthew Shepherd in Wyoming or Tyler Clementi jumping off a bridge because of people finding out that they were gay. And I wanted to speak to just us as a people embracing people for who they are.

While he admitted he didn’t have a favorite film based on the popular character, Perry did say, “Each one of them has a special place in my heart, for sure.” In the movie’s closing credits, he pays homage to Grammy-winner Beyoncé in a parody spoof from her highly-rated 2019 documentary, Homecoming.