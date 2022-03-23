By Terzel Ron
  /  03.23.2022

It’s official – Beyoncé will headline the 2022 Academy Awards on Sunday (March 20). According to Deadline, she also secured a nod for Best Original Song with her track “Be Alive” from the King Richard soundtrack.

It is not yet clear if Queen Bey’s performance will follow last year’s format of taking place during the pre-show. However, it is rumored that a tennis court in Compton may be the backdrop for the performance. This would be in line with the theme of King Richard, which is a biopic of tennis icons Venus and Serena Williams, as well as their father, Richard.

The film secured Will Smith his first ever Golden Globe award earlier this year for Best Performance By An Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama.

The 40-year-old singer scored her first Oscar nomination for the track, co-written by Dixson. If she wins, it will add yet another plaque for the legend, who has already won the most Grammy Awards (28) by a female singer in history. Beyoncé has been called an “evolution” of Michael Jackson by her husband, JAY-Z, who himself has 22 Grammys.

Beyoncé’s infamous Coachella performance was recently parodied in Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming, which debuted at No. 1 on Netflix. He says that he sent her a clip for her approval, which she delightfully gave. Fans are speculating that some new music will potentially drop following the performance after nearly a four-year hiatus. Next month marks the 6th anniversary of Lemonade, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and became the best-selling album of 2016.

Also confirmed in the Best Original Song category is Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas with “No Time To Die.” Billie recently made headlines for her comments on Astroworld, prompting a swift response by Kanye West, who will headline this year’s Coachella. See the category’s other nominees below.

billie

Sean “Diddy” Combs was recently confirmed as a presenter, joining Halle Bailey, Chris Rock, Lupita Nyong’o, and Daniel Kaluuya amongst others. The 94th Academy Awards will take place at the Dolby Theater and will broadcast on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Beyonce

Trending
Social Justice

19-year-old shot and killed while FaceTiming his mother

“They just shot that boy up,” a bystander said as his mom Leslie Byrd listened ...
By Emil Flemmon
  /  03.10.2022
Watch

James Fauntleroy x Larrance Dopson | 'Unfinished Business'

1500 Sound Academy is shifting the culture by showing musicians how to be successful through creativity. ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.18.2022
The Crew League

King Combs vs. Pardison Fontaine (Semi-Finals) | ‘The Crew League’ (S2, Ep. 6)

In the most dramatic Crew League game yet, King Combs and The CYN Mob battle against Pardison Fontaine ...
By Isha Thorpe
  /  07.09.2021
Assets Over Liabilities

T.I. on real estate, his business endeavors and more | 'Assets Over Liabilities'

T.I. visits “Assets Over Liabilities” hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings for a conversation on ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.23.2021
View More