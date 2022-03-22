This Sunday, the Academy Awards will return with their 94th telecast, and will see Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes taking to the stage as the hosts. According to Deadline, another important figure may be making an appearance as well — Beyoncé, who’s performance of the King Richard theme “Be Alive” is also nominated for Best Original Song. In addition to the (hopeful) live rendition, other songs expected to be performed include Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Dos Oruguitas” (Encanto), Billie Eilish‘s “No Time To Die” (from the James Bond film of the same name), and Reba McEntire’s version of Diane Warren’s “Somehow You Do,” taken from Four Good Days.

It’s been six years since Beyoncé released her sixth studio LP Lemonade, which contained 12 tracks and additional features from Jack White, The Weeknd, James Blake, and Kendrick Lamar. The project was a massive success for the Destiny’s Child alum, landing at the top of the Billboard 200 with 653,000 album equivalent units sold during its first week of release. Lemonade has since crossed the triple Platinum mark.

A couple of years after, Beyoncé teamed up with husband JAY-Z for the surprise joint effort Everything Is Love, which landed at number two on the aforementioned chart after spending less than a full week on TIDAL and other streaming platform. Not long after, she then produced and curated The Lion King: The Gift, an accompaniment to the 2019 live-action remake of the 1994 Disney film The Lion King. That body of work saw a wealth of contributions from RAYE, Tekno, Lord Afrixana, Mr Eazi, Burna Boy, Childish Gambino, Pharrell Williams, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, and loads more.

Hopefully, Beyoncé will soon be confirmed as a performer for the Oscars come Mar. 27. In the meantime, you can read more information on the forthcoming event here.