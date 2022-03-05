Pusha T is gearing up to release his highly-anticipated fourth studio album.

With Pharrell and Ye serving as executive producers, fans will get to experience how they both influence Push’s flow and recording style on one collective project.

While still unconfirmed, it appears both of the Clipse member’s latest bangers — “Hear Me Clearly” and “Diet Coke” — will appear on his forthcoming album.

Fans on Twitter, including Kenny Bear the founder of Rapdose, have been discussing which song they like better. On Saturday (March 5), the My Name Is My Name rapper took to Twitter to chime in on the ongoing debate.

“I’m seeing a lot of #DietCoke vs #HearMeClearly thanx to my guy @RapDose,” Push wrote. “I don’t think it’s a right or wrong answer…it’s all in what u value more in a song. Ironically, both of these songs come from the Ye side of the album…”

“See @Pharrell was focused more on compositions (song structure, call outs, flow patterns) on his portion of the album,” he continued. “@kanyewest was more focused on the bars and the neck breaking bop that comes from the beat… #DIETCOKE leaned into the composition lane with the repetition.

“My goal was to get the best out of both of them for what they like out of me artistically, they both like different things from me. You’ll hear the difference on the album, but will discover both producers bleed in each other’s territories at times.”

Pusha dropped “Diet Coke,” which was produced by Ye and 88-Keys in early February. And released “Hear Me Clearly,” which is also produced by Ye, BoogzDaBeast, Luca Starz, and ThaMyind, on Thursday (March 3).

The latter is set to appear on Japanese fashion designer NIGO’s I KNOW NIGO compilation album.

Check out what Pusha had to say about both songs below:

