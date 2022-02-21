Pusha T has snagged a feature from JAY-Z for his upcoming album.

While discussing his collaborations with Hov on the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast, the Daytona rapper accidentally revealed they have another joint effort on the way. “I got three songs with him now … something from my new album,” he said. “I don’t know if I was supposed to say that, but I’m up with y’all, though, we here.”The other two songs were Kanye West’s “So Appalled” and his 2016 single “Drug Dealers Anonymous.”

In the chat, Pusha agreed that he outperformed JAY on the latter but admitted he was outshined on Ye’s posse cut. When asked who has the better verse on their new track, King Push suggested that the Brooklyn emcee might have taken the cake. “Oh, he got busy,” said the “Diet Coke” rapper. “I send him shit ’cause I know he gonna say shit that I just can’t say. To me, that’s what be wild impressive.”

Pusha T has been on a promo run getting fans hyped up for the highly-anticipated follow-up to 2018’s Daytona. In a recent interview, he disclosed that the project is produced by West and The Neptunes and confirmed that it will include some guest appearances.

“I think everybody who’s on it, is great in their space,” he told Speedy Morton without naming any artists. “I needed that because I needed that to match the greatness in the production. … Pharrell and Ye, especially, they only like to work with a certain tier of artist when it’s rap time.”

Per King Push, his forthcoming project — which is “all killer no filler” — is expected to come out in about two to three months. He believes it will be the best album of 2022. “There’s no album better than mine this year,” he boldly claimed.

Since revealing the news, Pusha T’s manager, Steven Victor, has released a snippet of the upcoming collab. Hear the clip below. Pusha’s interview can also be found below.