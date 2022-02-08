If there’s one thing Pusha T is known for, it’s his ability to display extreme lyricism while rapping about cocaine. The rapper has been praised for consistently delivering new and clever punchlines about white powder, but this time around, he’s cutting back the drug references.

On Monday (Feb. 7), as he interacted with his followers on Twitter, Pusha came across a post from Spotify‘s Head of Urban Music Carl Chery. “Pusha T coming up with new coke references will never ever get old,” the tweet read. In response, the Virginia emcee explained that he’s going in a slightly different direction for the new project. “Welp this album is abt feeding the conscious mind, I hope you aren’t disappointed,” said Push. “I’m growing up Carl.”

After years of perfecting his craft, the “Games We Play” emcee is confident in his cocaine rapping skills and claims “ain’t nobody fucking with me on that.”

“This era of Push is probably the most relaxed and competitive,” he said in an interview. “I take the game so lightly, because now I know I’m so different. I know nobody is touching me on the street rap tip. It’s just not happening. I just want them to understand my foundation, and when it comes to my foundation, ain’t nobody fucking with me on that.”

He will now show fans another side of him on the new album, which may include some coke references, especially if his new song “Diet Coke” makes the final cut.

As of now, the release date for Pusha’s impending project has not been announced. He claims, however, that it will be “the album of the motherfucking year.”

“A Pusha album takes a long time. It takes a long time to put this shit together, but when it comes together, ain’t nothing fucking with it,” Pusha T explained. “We stamping that on everything. I don’t care what they say, how they act. I don’t care how viral they go, none of that. Nothing is fucking with it. I’m on some one thousand percent rap superhero shit, man.”

