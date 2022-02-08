Pusha T is officially back. Today (Feb. 8), he unleashes his new single “Diet Coke,” which was first teased during Paris Fashion Week and on social media. The hard-hitting cut sees production from Kanye West and 88-Keys and shows the Virginia veteran getting back to his replay-worthy raps about his drug dealing past and lyrical prowess over his competitors:

“Imaginary players ain’t been coached right, master recipes under stove lights, the number on this jersey is the quote price, you ordered Diet Coke, that’s a joke, right? All you niggas get it off the boat, right? But only I can really have a snow fight, Detroit nigga challenge, what’s your dope like? If your Benz bigger, step it up to Ghost life…”

The track also comes with an artsy, colorless visual that’s mainly centered around Pusha and Ye dressed in all-black while catching vibes in an all-white room. Much like many of the Clipse alum‘s past clips, it’s simple and to the point, leaving the main focus on Pusha‘s lyrics and subject matter.

It’s been four years since Pusha liberated his third solo LP Daytona, the first of a series of weekly drops from Ye and the G.O.O.D. Music camp. That project came with seven songs and, in addition to a vocal appearance from the aforementioned Chicago legend, an assist from Rick Ross on “Hard Piano.” Daytona received critical acclaim upon release, and peaked within the top three of the Billboard 200 with 77,000 album equivalent units sold during its first week out. It also sent Pusha’s feud with Drake to new heights thanks to the closing track “Infrared,” spawning a chain of back-and-forth disses both on and off wax.

Press play on Pusha T‘s “Diet Coke” below. His forthcoming album — said to be titled It’s Not Dry Yet — will hopefully be making landfall soon.