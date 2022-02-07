After months of anticipating new music from Pusha T, fans will finally get a glimpse of what he’s been cooking up. On Monday (Feb. 8), the Daytona emcee took to social media to reveal the cover art and release date for his new single, “Diet Coke.” Per the post, the song will be dropping in less than 24 hours.

Pusha T’s announcement comes hours after his manager, Steven Victor, teased fans with a short clip of what is seemingly the song’s visual. The black and white video, which is directed by Omar Jones, captures Pusha as he sits next to Kanye West and spits about cocaine, a topic he’s well-versed in. “The number on this jersey is the quote price / You ordered Diet Coke, that’s a joke, right?” the “Games We Play” emcee raps. He’s also heard giving a shoutout to Missy Elliott.

“Diet Coke” is set to come out at midnight. According to Pusha, the track is produced by Ye and 88-Keys, who said he originally crafted the beat for a tape he created called The Makings of Crack Cocaine. “I made that beat 18 years ago,” the producer revealed during a recent IG Live session. “I don’t even think I sold any beats off of it until now 18 years later.”

Pusha T has been getting fans excited for the follow-up to his highly-praised Daytona album. In October, he told Billboard that the new project is far better than his 2018 album. “I think I’ve topped Daytona for sure,” said the Virginia star. “One-thousand percent.” He’s since teased fans by playing clips of his unreleased songs during Kenzo’s show at Paris Fashion Week.

With the snippet circulating the internet and official confirmation that a new Pusha T song is on the way, hip hop lovers are flooding social media with their thoughts. See his post and some of the reactions below.

