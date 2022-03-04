Back in February, Pusha T made his official return to wax with the Kanye West and 88-Keys-produced “Diet Coke,” taken from his forthcoming album (said to be titled It’s Not Dry Yet). Today (Mar. 4), the Virginia emcee teams up with A Bathing Ape’s Nigo for the equally dope “Hear Me Clearly,” a West, ThaMyind, Luca Starz, and BoogzDaBeast-backed cut that’s full of the street-oriented, competitive raps that Pusha T is well-known for:

“These drug dealer Rollies is my TikTok and Triller, insecure bitches get lip fillers, covered in white like bridezilla and never been caught, so what’s the Shiggy dance for a brick nigga? Extracurricular, art buyer, 812 ‘Rari driver, spent six just to make the roof, Harry Potter, kilogram Kickstarter, push a brick harder, left my elbow in the pot, à la Vince Carter, compared to two martyrs but I’m chasin’ moguls…”

It’s been four years since Pusha T liberated his critically acclaimed third studio LP Daytona, which was part of a group of albums released as part of West’s G.O.O.D. Music campaign during that period – that project contained only seven cuts and additional features from West and Rick Ross. Since then, he’s delivered top tier loose cuts like (the scathing Drake diss) “The Story Of Adidon,” “No Problem,” “Sociopath” with Kash Doll, “Coming Home” with Lauryn Hill, and the “Arcane” soundtrack standout “Misfit Toys” with Mako. Pusha has also contributed his special brand of bars to songs like Rich The Kid’s “Can’t Afford It,” Swizz Beatz’s “Cold Blooded,” Anderson .Paak’s “Brother’s Keeper,” GoldLink’s “Coke White/Moscow,” Benny The Butcher’s “18 Wheeler,” Freddie Gibbs and Madlib’s “Palmolive,” Cordae’s “Nightmares Are Real,” Jadakiss’ “Huntin Season,” Joey BADA$$’ “No Explanation,” Black Thought’s “Good Morning,” and Babyface Ray’s “Dancing With The Devil.”

Check out “Hear Me Clearly” below.