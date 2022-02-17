During the last week of January, Benny the Butcher surprised fans with a perfect collaboration. He tapped in with fellow rap expert J. Cole as they joined forces for their “Johnny P’s Caddy” track. The song is the lead single from Benny‘s forthcoming body of work Tana Talk 4.

The Butcher is officially in full album promo mode as he puts his foot on the gas with a brand new freestyle. The Griselda rapper recently stopped by the legendary DJ Clue’s stomping grounds at Power 105.1 to show off some bars. In the new clip, Benny flows effortlessly under pressure:

I’m a real life villain without a script got me feeling like I’m the shit, as far as rap go, I made millions without no hits/ If she for the streets, I ain’t in my feelings about no bitch/ Talking foundations, how you gon’ build one without no bricks?

I went harder soon as they told me it can’t happen, Griselda set the bar tall as buildings in Manhattan/ Me? I’m on ESPN like I’m Dan Patrick, and my chef hand can stretch like Mr. Fantastic’s

Tana Talk 4 is the fourth installment of an iconic series that began back in 2004 during the Buffalo emcee‘s B.E.N.N.Y. days. Upon its arrival, it will follow last August’s Pyrex Picasso, a Rare Scrilla and Chop-La-Rock-backed effort that was said to have been recorded in a single day some two years prior. That short release came with assists from Conway The Machine, Elcamino, and Rick Hyde. 2021 also saw Benny team up with Harry Fraud for The Plugs I Met 2, the sequel to the 2019 classic The Plugs I Met, complete with collaborations alongside Chinx, 2 Chainz, Fat Joe, French Montana, Jim Jones, and more.

Be sure to enjoy Benny The Butcher’s latest freestyle down below.