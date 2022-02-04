Currently, Conway The Machine is preparing his fans for the release of GOD DON’T MAKE MISTAKES, the Buffalo emcee’s sophomore album and first official release under the Shady Records imprint. Said project will contain 12 tracks and additional features from Beanie Sigel, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Anderson .Paak, T.I., Jill Scott, and more. Today (Feb. 4), Conway unveils a new single from the forthcoming drop titled “John Woo Flick,” a reunion with family members and longtime collaborators Westside Gunn and Benny The Butcher that sees production from Kill and Daringer and — as we all should expect — sees the artists delivering some of their hardest bars to date:

“Look, tell them rap niggas we takin’ over, had to change the flow up, now I’m in the Maybach sippin’ a Spade mimosa, take the bid and make the quota with the bakin’ soda, pray to Jehovah, K with the shoulder strap, spray his home up, wait, hold up, if I said so, spray your Rover, spray the fold-up, niggas good fellas like Ray Liotta, sprayed eighty, the baby woke up, shooter sniff the yay, he need to wake his nose up…”

Upon its release, GOD DON’T MAKE MISTAKES will follow last year’s La Maquina, an 11-song offering with collaborations alongside the likes of 2 Chainz, JID, Ludacris, Elcamino, and Conway’s aforementioned Griselda cohorts. 2021 also saw Conway teaming up with internet comedian-turned-producer Big Ghost Ltd for If It Bleeds It Can Be Killed, which boasted 10 cuts and assists from Rome Streetz, Ransom, D-Styles, and Knowledge The Pirate.

Press play on “John Woo Flick” and check out Conway’s tracklisting for God Don’t Make Mistakes below.

God Don’t Make Mistakes tracklist: