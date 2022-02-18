Pusha T says his beef with Drake is a thing of the past. The Virginia native sat down with Complex’s Speedy Morman this week ahead of the release of his new album and discussed his and Drizzy’s highly publicized feud, which peaked in 2018 with Pusha’s songs “Infrared” and “The Story of Adidon.”

Fans of the two artists have pitted them against each other ever since the singles, but on Thursday (Feb. 17), Pusha clarified that “bygones are bygones.”

“I’ve already looked past that,” he said about the former feud. “I don’t look toward that anymore.”



“Bygones are bygones, as far as I see,” he added.

Morman brought up that Pusha’s friend and G.O.O.D. Music collaborator Kanye West also squashed his beef with Drake at the end of last year. As reported by REVOLT, the former foes set aside their feud to host the Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert in Los Angeles last December.

Speaking about Kanye and Drake making amends, Pusha said, “I think that’s really good that they did squash [their beef]. That works really good for them.”

As reported by REVOLT, Pusha is currently gearing up to release his next studio album. The 44-year-old has already billed the project, which hasn’t been given a release date yet, as “the album of the motherfucking year.”

“This era of Push is probably the most relaxed and competitive,” he previously said about the project. “I take the game so lightly because now I know I’m so different. I know nobody is touching me on the street rap tip. It’s just not happening. I just want them to understand my foundation and when it comes to my foundation, ain’t nobody fucking with me on that.”

“A Pusha album takes a long time. It takes a long time to put this shit together, but when it comes together, ain’t nothing fucking with it,” he continued. “We stamping that on everything. I don’t care what they say, how they act. I don’t care how viral they go, none of that. Nothing is fucking with it. I’m on some 1,000 percent rap superhero shit, man.”

See a clip from his interview below.