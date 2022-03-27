The 2022 Oscars hit a rather shocking point, just before the announcement of the Best Original Documentary winner. Appearing on stage to deliver the award nominees, Chris Rock decided to kick his short set off with a few jokes — one of which was directed at Jada Pinkett-Smith in regards to her low haircut:

“Jada, I love ya, G.I. Jane 2, can’t wait to see it.”

Following some uncomfortable laughter, Will Smith then took to the stage and smacked the comedian, which left Rock and everyone in the room rather stunned by what transposed in front of them. Following another quip from a visibly stunned Rock (“Will Smith just smacked the shit out of me”), Smith then headed back to his seat and delivered a verbal message to the stage. While the live telecast immediately threw on the censors, a stream from Japan made Will’s words crystal clear:

“Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth.”

Following what Rock called “the greatest night in the history of television,” Rock then presented the aforementioned award to Questlove for his docufilm Summer of Soul. Diddy then followed to present, and decided to lighten the mood with a positive message of unity and reconciliation:

“I just wanna say, um, let’s make some noise for Amy, Regina … Wanda! Gotta give it up for Wanda! I did not know that this year was gonna be the most exciting Oscars ever. Okay, Will and Chris, we’re gonna solve that like family and the Gold Party. Okay? But right now, we’re moving on with love, everybody make some noise!”

Given the burst of laughter and smiles from the Smiths, it’s pretty hopeful that things will smooth over between both parties after the show.

You can see the moment take place below (both with and without censors, if needed).

Will Smith just punched Chris Rock and told him "keep my wife's name out of your f***ing mouth" pic.twitter.com/1f1ytdbMRv — CJ Fogler (@cjzer0) March 28, 2022

VIA JAPANESE TELEVISION: The uncensored exchange between Will Smith and Chris Rock pic.twitter.com/j0Z184ZyXa — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) March 28, 2022