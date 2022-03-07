Two veteran comedians are coming together for a few shows that are guaranteed to have their fans rolling on the floor. Slated to take over the Tri-state area this summer are successful Black comics Chris Rock and Kevin Hart.

“Breaking News!!! Excited to announce a run of shows with Chris Rock this summer!!!” the Philly native announced on Monday (March 7). Alongside the caption was the promotional ad, which included the dates for the upcoming tour.

“Rock Hart: Only Headliners Allowed” will kick off on July 21 at the Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, New York. The following day (July 22), the comedians will hit the stage at the Prudential Center in New Jersey before making their way across venues New York and New Jersey, and wrapping things up on July 25 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

“Chris has forever been a mentor of mine and more importantly a brother and a friend to me in this comedy game,” Hart wrote amid his Instagram announcement. “I can’t wait to make history with him and destroy these markets!!!!!! Buckle up bitcheeeeesssss…..it’s about to go down!”

As Rock and Hart gear up for their joint tour, the two are also preparing to travel and perform for their respective fanbase. Rock’s “Ego Death World Tour,” which starts this month, will see him deliver “very personal,” “very funny,” “introspective” and “all-new material.” It will be his first major comedy tour in years.

As for Hart, he is set to travel across 31 venues in Canada and the US for his “Reality Check” tour, which will begin July 2 at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas. He will also take the stage when the Essence Festival makes its return to New Orleans.

Look below for the announcement of the “Rock Hart: Only Headliners Allowed” tour. Tickets go on sale on Friday, March 11 at 10 a.m. ET. According to Rock, more dates will be announced.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real)