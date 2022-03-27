The biggest stars in film gathered tonight (Sunday, March 27) to celebrate this year’s most riveting big screen moments at the 2022 Oscars. Hosted by Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer, the annual awards show went down at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, with the who’s who of the industry hitting the red carpet and lighting up the stage. Not only did Will Smith and Denzel Washington go head-to-head in the Best Picture category for the second time (Smith was nominated for his role in King Richard and Washington for his part in The Tragedy of Macbeth), there were a ton of unforgettable movies nominated and several star-studded presenters to top off the overall air of luxury. One such presenter was REVOLT’s very own Sean “Diddy” Combs, who walked the red carpet with his adorable daughter Chance Combs.

Of course the proud dad couldn’t help but gush over his baby girl. See their red carpet moment below.

The best part of the #Oscars for Diddy is having his daughter by his side. pic.twitter.com/oqwJDAjte5 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) March 28, 2022

While hitting the stage to honor Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather trilogy, Diddy of course brought his natural charm to the live show. He began by shouting out the night’s hosts before paying homage to Coppola’s classic films. “I’m a true movie lover, and I’ve watched these films hundreds of times,” he said to the crowd. “Tonight we play tribute to an undeniable classic, The Godfather, on its 50th anniversary.”

Diddy also ensured viewers Chris Rock and Will Smith would work things out “like family” after Smith appeared to slap Rock following a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith.

In addition to Diddy, Halle Bailey, Chris Rock, Lupita Nyong’o, Tyler Perry, Tracee Ellis Ross, Wesley Snipes, Daniel Kaluuya and more graced the stage as presenters. Kicking off the show were Serena and Venus Williams, who presented Beyoncé at the top of the ceremony. As promised, Bey came through with a riveting performance, singing her heart out in a virtual rendition of “Be Alive” off the King Richard soundtrack. Yes, the biggest and baddest of Hollywood showed up and showed out for the coveted show.

It’s no secret that the award ceremony has been criticized for snubbing and pigeonholing Black filmmakers and artistry over the years. In 2016, after the viral #OscarsSoWhite hashtag trended, the Academy promised to do better moving forward by including a more diverse group of creators within its voting body. Let us know your thoughts on whether they delivered on diversity this year, and check out another fire shot of Diddy above.