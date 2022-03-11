Today (Mar. 11), Benny The Butcher unveiled the fourth installment of his critically acclaimed Tana Talk series, which comes with 12 tracks and additional features from J. Cole, Stove God Cooks, Boldy James, Conway The Machine, Westside Gunn, and more. Accompanying the new album is a visual for the Daringer, DJ Premier, and Beat Butcha-produced “10 More Commandments,” which sees an assist from Diddy and takes inspiration from The Notorious B.I.G.‘s classic Life After Death standout “Ten Crack Commandments.” As such, the Buffalo emcee can be heard adding on to the iconic list for those looking to get into the drug game (or any game, if you read between the lines):

“Number twenty gotta be to make sure that you count the money, singles and fives under hundreds, we call that bankroll a dummy, I been on both sides of that, made a smooth relationship ugly, when dealin’ with a true connect, my first goal is get you to trust me, nineteen is don’t ever burn the plug, dawg, that’s silly shit, I had to mention it since this one wasn’t on Biggie list, he knew y’all would have a hard time comprehendin’ it, I mean, riskin’ six figure business for pennies is kinda ridiculous…”

The visual for “10 More Commandments” comes courtesy of Mark “The Wizard” Lee and begins with a tribute to Biggie Smalls, complete with some classic footage of the late rapper in his heyday. Things then switch to shots of Benny in different locations around New York City, interspersed with footage of different neighborhoods throughout. The clip is also packed with cameo footage of many who contributed to both this single and Tana Talk 4 as a whole — The Alchemist, Fabolous, and many of the aforementioned make appearances as well.

Press play on “10 More Commandments” below.