The year is 2022 — and bars are back! What a beautiful sight to see. For a while now, it seemed as though the art of bars were being overshadowed in some way. However, thanks to the COVID 19 pandemic, the type of music that rappers like Benny The Butcher has to offer is getting the praise it deserves again. This is mainly due to the fact that while the world was shut down, society had more time indoors to digest the lyricism and wordplay that has been in their faces all along. Today (March 11), Benny The Butcher returns with his latest album Tana Talk 4 and to be honest, the wait was well worth it.

Tana talk 4 Friday https://t.co/OMI0T9ge4c — BENNY THE BUTCHER (@BennyBsf) March 9, 2022

Ahead of its release, the Griselda rapper took to Instagram on Monday (March 7) to share the Tana Talk 4 cover art, which is an oil painting of a young Benny, his cousin/collaborator Westside Gunn and late brother Machine Gun Black. “It just don’t get no more authentic than this,” he wrote. “Art by @itsmariel, a painting of MGB ME & @westsidegunn I BEEN makin classic music but it’s more to it than that. This shit about Levels,real niggas Power & Connections. I can feel the streets rootin for me it’s drowning out all the haters.”

Benny The Butcher is easily one of the most respected artists in the game today and it is great to witness him receive his flowers while he can still smell them. Tana Talk 4 serves as follow up to Benny’s 2018 Tana Talk 3 and it is certainly in the album of the year conversations, although we’re only three months in. His work ethic and hustle took his career to new heights, leading him to ink a management deal with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation.

Check out Tana Talk 4 now!