By DJ First Class
  /  03.11.2022

The year is 2022 — and bars are back! What a beautiful sight to see. For a while now, it seemed as though the art of bars were being overshadowed in some way. However, thanks to the COVID 19 pandemic, the type of music that rappers like Benny The Butcher has to offer is getting the praise it deserves again. This is mainly due to the fact that while the world was shut down, society had more time indoors to digest the lyricism and wordplay that has been in their faces all along. Today (March 11), Benny The Butcher returns with his latest album Tana Talk 4 and to be honest, the wait was well worth it.

Ahead of its release, the Griselda rapper took to Instagram on Monday (March 7) to share the Tana Talk 4 cover art, which is an oil painting of a young Benny, his cousin/collaborator Westside Gunn and late brother Machine Gun Black. “It just don’t get no more authentic than this,” he wrote. “Art by @itsmariel, a painting of MGB ME & @westsidegunn I BEEN makin classic music but it’s more to it than that. This shit about Levels,real niggas Power & Connections. I can feel the streets rootin for me it’s drowning out all the haters.”

Benny The Butcher is easily one of the most respected artists in the game today and it is great to witness him receive his flowers while he can still smell them. Tana Talk 4 serves as follow up to Benny’s 2018 Tana Talk 3 and it is certainly in the album of the year conversations, although we’re only three months in. His work ethic and hustle took his career to new heights, leading him to ink a management deal with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation.

Check out Tana Talk 4 now!

Tags in this article:
Tags
Benny The Butcher

Trending
Beyond The Streamer

BK x Tee Grizzley | 'Beyond the Streamer'

In this final episode of “Beyond the Streamer,” Tee Grizzley and Brand & Creative Strategy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.07.2022
Watch

Maxie James | 'Drive What Drives You'

Maxie James, self-taught fashion designer and CEO, drives us through a day in her life ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.09.2022
The Crew League

King Combs vs. Pardison Fontaine (Semi-Finals) | ‘The Crew League’ (S2, Ep. 6)

In the most dramatic Crew League game yet, King Combs and The CYN Mob battle against Pardison Fontaine ...
By Isha Thorpe
  /  07.09.2021
Assets Over Liabilities

T.I. on real estate, his business endeavors and more | 'Assets Over Liabilities'

T.I. visits “Assets Over Liabilities” hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings for a conversation on ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.23.2021
View More