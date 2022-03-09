During the last week of January, Benny the Butcher surprised fans with a perfect collaboration. He tapped in with fellow rap expert J. Cole as they joined forces for their “Johnny P’s Caddy” track. The song is the lead single from Benny‘s forthcoming body of work Tana Talk 4.

The Butcher is officially in full album promo mode as he puts his foot on the gas with a brand new freestyle. The Griselda rapper previously stopped by the legendary DJ Clue’s stomping grounds at Power 105.1 to show off some bars. Today (Mar. 9), he makes his swift return to pay a visit to the LA Leakers studio at the Power 106 Los Angeles headquarters to do it again. In the new clip, Benny flows effortlessly under pressure:

Mr. Pyrex man, stick to the spoon when I whip dummy, my shit will put a man on the moon like Kid Cudi/ I’m content just as long as I’m rich and spend money/ Off this flow the shit that they give dummies/ I’m on the phone with management discussing cannabis deals channeling Bill Gates, could y’all n***as handle these mil’s? I take it all out the paint

Tana Talk 4 is the fourth installment of an iconic series that began back in 2004 during the Buffalo emcee‘s B.E.N.N.Y. days. Upon its arrival, it will follow last August’s Pyrex Picasso, a Rare Scrilla and Chop-La-Rock-backed effort that was said to have been recorded in a single day some two years prior. That short release came with assists from Conway The Machine, Elcamino, and Rick Hyde. 2021 also saw Benny team up with Harry Fraud for The Plugs I Met 2, the sequel to the 2019 classic The Plugs I Met, complete with collaborations alongside Chinx, 2 Chainz, Fat Joe, French Montana, Jim Jones, and more.