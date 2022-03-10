On March 18, Sy Ari Da Kid will officially unleash his brand new project titled The Shadow In The Shade. Within the last few weeks, the Bronx-born rapper dropped off cuts like “Timeless Clocks” and “Lock The Bottom Lock” to prep fans for the release. As one final offering before the project touches down in full, Sy Ari tapped in with none other than Benny The Butcher for the brand new single “Press 0.” On the track, the two spit some pain-filled bars over a soulful beat courtesy of Sypooda:

Knock knock, who’s there? The feds coming to take my brother for two years/ But who cares? The show must go on/ Happy New Year, I want what they want but I want it more/ I know you see me fighting at the game, I’m under more scrutiny we usually punt the ball

Back in September, Sy Ari The Kid shared his Alone But Not Lonely project, and soon after he would return to upgrade it with the deluxe version the next month. The album consisted of 19 total tracks and featured appearances from names like Kasey Rashel, Musiq Soulchild, and Crystal Carr.

Tonight (March 11), Tana Talk 4 by Benny The Butcher will officially hit streaming services. Tana Talk 4 is the fourth installment of an iconic series that began back in 2004 during the Buffalo emcee‘s B.E.N.N.Y. days. He tapped in with fellow rap expert J. Cole as they joined forces for their “Johnny P’s Caddy” track. Upon its arrival, it will follow last August’s Pyrex Picasso, a Rare Scrilla and Chop-La-Rock-backed effort that was said to have been recorded in a single day some two years prior.

Be sure to press play on “Press 0” by Sy Ari Da Kid and Benny the Butcher down below and keep an eye out for The Shadow In The Shade dropping next week.