50 Cent‘s accomplishments are not limited to his career in music and Hollywood. Beyond rapping and executive producing several television shows, the entrepreneur has also seen much success in his philanthropic work. He’s currently reveling in the news that one of the students in his G-Star program has earned an Impact Scholarship from the University of Texas at Austin, an award that is given to students making an impact in their local communities.

“My G Stars are no joke, Kennedy from Kashmere HS was just awarded a four-year scholarship to the University of Texas!” the rapper wrote alongside a picture of the teen with her award. “I’m So proud of these kids. H TOWN you know the vibes she gonna get to the bread. GLG. GreenLightGang.”

As mentioned in 50’s post, the prize-winning student attends Kashmere HS, one of three schools benefiting from the G-Star program he launched last May. The project — a partnership with his G-Unity Foundation, Houston Independent School and Horizon United — also provides assistance to struggling individuals at the Wheatley and Worthing high schools in Houston, Texas, giving all involved kids access to the G-Unity Business Lab, lessons from 50 Cent and other business leaders, paid internships and courses about entrepreneurship, product/concept creation, brand marketing, planning a business and running a company.

Per Complex, 75 students, including Kennedy Nelms, were accepted into the program and required to come up with business pitches that will be reviewed by 50 Cent and fellow community leaders. The winners will receive financial assistance to start their own businesses.

“Over the past 20 years, I’ve been focused on academic enrichment projects and making donations to already exciting organizations that can execute it,” 50 Cent said in a statement following the launch of his program. “Following COVID[-19], providing the opportunities and tools for people to make their path easier in entrepreneurship, it’s exciting to be a part of that. And a great way to start things in Houston. It’s three schools now, but it’s going to be a lot more. Watch me.”

See 50 Cent’s post below.