Young Dolph was more than just a close friend to Key Glock, he was family and a confidant. The Memphis emcee continues to keep his legacy alive by showing love to the late rapper during a stop on his Yellow Tape Tour in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

The Paper Route Empire rapper’s show, which took place yesterday (April 18), included a moment in which the 25-year-old took a step back from some of his own songs to play one of Dolph’s biggest hits, “100 Shots.” One that comes with a backstory.

Released in 2017, the song was a response at a failed attempt to take the “Get Paid” lyricists’ life during an appearance at the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) Tournament in Charlotte, North Carolina. His SUV was shot at more than 100 times, yet Dolph walked away without so much as a single scratch.

The rapper even went on to perform alongside fellow rappers and peers, Migos and 21 Savage at an after-party for the tournament.

After Glock held down the lyrics to the song in honor of his cousin, he tranitioned to the slain rapper’s 2014 hit, “Preach” , before taking a step back to take it all in.

Young Dolph was shot and killed while visiting a popular Black-owned restaurant, Makeda’s Cookies, in November 2021. In April, Glock broke his silence on the tragedy.

“I’m maintaining. Like, I’m not getting better, I’m not getting worse,” Glock told Complex. “I can’t shake it, man. I ain’t even gonna lie. I can’t even shake it. It is what it is.”

On the heels of the release of the deluxe version of his “Yellow Tape 2” album, released in 2021, the “Grammys” lyricists has a few stops to finish out his highly anticipated tour.

He looks ahead to shows in Detroit, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Portland, and a host of other cities.