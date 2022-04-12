Coach Deion “Primetime” Sanders took to social media to show love to Key Glock now that the Memphis rapper has returned to the stage following a brief hiatus after the tragic death of his cousin Young Dolph. Little did folks know, the love between Dolph, whose real name is Adolph Robert Thornton Jr., and Sanders runs deep.

“Congratulations to my brother Key Glock, I heard the shows are selling out everywhere,” said Coach Sanders in a video posted to Instagram. “I love ya’ll and appreciate y’all with what you’ve done for Jackson State and you know how we feel about Dolph, man.”

In fact, the friendship between the “Get Paid” emcee and NFL legend turned college head coach ran so deep that Dolph would even make surprise appearances at Jackson State games. He even went as far to celebrate with the players after they secured wins.

Young Dolph stopped by the locker room after Jackson State’s homecoming win today @DeionSanders @21standprime pic.twitter.com/vCjtqo2HoA — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 17, 2021

After Dolph was shot and killed inside of a bakery in his hometown, Coach Sanders gave an emotional speech to his players whom had formed strong connections with the rapper.

“We lost a warrior today, man. We lost a true dog,” said the 54-year-old NFL Hall-Of-Famer. “We lost someone’s father, someone’s son, someone’s man, someone’s friend, some of ya’ll’s friends and some of ya’ll’s homies in Young Dolph, man.”

Coach Sanders’ son, Shedeur Sanders, also showed love to the rapper whom he referred to as his “dearest friend” by sporting a pair of custom cleats in a game against Alcorn State. As Jackson State’s starting quarterback, he explained how much the superstar meant to him.

“Usually with guys and celebrities and stuff like that, they’re not going to be real with you a lot of times,” said Shedeur. “[Young Dolph] was one of the realest persons I know. It’s just a different relationship and somebody on the sidelines ‘do it for Dolph.’”

The team went on to claim victory against its in-state rival with a 14-point win.

Jackson State also honored the rapper by renaming the stadium’s football tunnel after his self-made record label.

Just weeks prior to his death, Dolph pulled up to celebrate the team’s homecoming win over Alabama State University. For each game, players now take a walk through the “Paper Route Tunnel,” which pays homage to the Paper Route Empire label formed by the late Memphis icon back in 2010. It is home to artists which include Key Glock, Jay Fizzle, Snupe Bandz, and more.

Now, Coach Sanders hopes to land a track with Key Glock who is notorious for doing little to no features at all.

“God bless y’all and I need a verse, dog! I just [need] a drop on a verse,” he expressed. “I just need one verse, my brother. God bless.”