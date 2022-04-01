Given noted singles like “Publicity Stunt,” “Fake Friends,” and “Rumors” with Lil Durk, it’s clear that Gucci Mane is steadily building momentum towards a new body of work. Today (March 31), he continues that campaign with “Blood All On It,” a Doughboy Beatz and BandPlay-produced number that sees the Atlanta legend connecting with Memphis stalwarts Key Glock and Young Dolph, the last of whom makes this collaboration a very bittersweet one. Nonetheless, the artists can be heard rapping about money, women, haters, and more:

“These boys just some one-trick ponies, man, this rap game so damn phony, these niggas a bunch of Jabronies, everything you got, they want it, that’s why I’m still up on it, just told my hitter, he on it, nigga better break fast like Shawnee’s, and I got my bag like Tony, these niggas wanna clone me, don’t it? I went from ridin’ a V12, switched it up and now my motor electric, I stacked the way more millions than haters expected, you gotta shoot for your respect, that’s how you send a message…”

Young Dolph was tragically killed back in November in his own hometown, with his death sending reverberations to hip hop’s four corners. In addition to paying tribute to his fallen friend on social media, Gucci Mane also dropped a tribute titled “Long Live Dolph,” a poignant homage to a hip hop frontrunner gone far too soon:

“R.I.P. to Flippa (Flippa), a money-gettin’ nigga, had to blaze one up for Dolph, don’t think they felt ya like I feel him, same niggas wanna be ya be the ones that come to kill ya, now don’t that sound familiar? Your name, they gon’ remember, can’t be quiet and go silent, life violent, we still outside, hurt me inside, I can’t hide it, it’s hard to hide…”

Press play on “Blood All On It.”