We’re barely three months into 2022, and Gucci Mane has already blessed the masses with loose cuts like “Fake Friends” and “Rumors.” Today (Mar. 4), he adds to that with a new single titled “Publicity Stunt,” which sees some hard-hitting production from Tay Keith and sends a direct message to those who have been speaking negatively on his name:

“He tryna pull a publicity stunt, these rappers be pussy, they bleed once a month, don’t speak on my name, don’t get put in a blunt, you can diss all you want, still won’t get a response, it’s still free the gang ’til they get out the joint, stop beatin’ ’round the bush and just to the point, you wanna be me, I know what you want, but you ain’t gotta pull no publicity stunt, live by the gun then you die by the gun, ain’t gotta cap ’bout the shit that I done…”

Shot by Omar The Director, the accompanying clip for “Publicity Stunt” sees Gucci living a life of true luxury, beginning with some shots of the heavily jeweled rapper reading about the ongoing war in Ukraine. The rest of the clip shows Gucci watering his lawn, receiving various gifts from couriers, showing off a fleet of yellow race cars, and more.

Last year, Gucci Mane dropped off his last (and his fifteenth) solo LP Ice Daddy, a 17-song effort that saw additional appearances from Pooh Shiesty, BIG30, Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, 2 Chainz, Young Dolph, E-40, Project Pat, Peewee Longway, and more. Following that, two projects turned the focus to Gucci’s 1017 collective — So Icy Boyz and So Icy Christmas, complete with contributions from Hotboy Wes, BigWalkDog, Big Scarr, Enchanting, BiC Fizzle, and more.

Press play on the video for Gucci Mane‘s “Publicity Stunt” below.